The 2022 KSHSAA State Golf Championships are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, May 23 and 24. All Grass Greens meets from 6A-1A will play a two-day, 36-hole tournament to decide a champion. For Sand Greens, the State Meet takes place at Downs Golf Course. The Lakeside Knights are the favorite to repeat as the State Champions as they have won the team title at all of their Sand Greens meets this season and will play on their home course. Many other area athletes will vie for state medals in Grass Greens. The Sacred Heart Knights are again a team to watch in 2A. Full info for KSHSAA State Golf can be found at the link below.

KSHSAA State Golf Info