For the second straight season, the Lakeside Knights have claimed the KSHSAA Sand Green State Golf Championship. On their home course, the Knights won the title by 33 strokes over 2nd Place St. John's. Lakeside finished with a total of 301 to 334 for the Blujays. Tipton finished in 3rd Place with a score of 372. Zach Rose of Sylvan-Lucas had an outstanding day on the course, winning the individual state title, shooting a 5-under par 65. For the second straight season, all of Lakeside's golfers finished in the Top 9 or better. Cooper Brown and Kylan Cunningham, last year's individual champion, both shot a 2-over 72, tying for second. Rounding out the top 5 were William Rudolph of Sylvan-Lucas (4th, 76) and Jaret Eitzmann, St. John's (77). Terin Winkel and Tyler Schoen of Lakeside finished 6th and 7th followed by Cooper Jermark of St. John's in 8th, Reid Walsh from Lakeside in 9th and Ben Thompson of St. John's in 10th. Full results for the State Sand Greens Golf Meet can be found at the link below.

Sand Greens State Golf Individual Scores

Sand Greens State Golf Team Scores