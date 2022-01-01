KSHSAA State Golf Tournaments for area teams came to a halt on Tuesday due to rain and unplayable course conditions. Based on the rulebook, the second round of the 36-hole championship tournament is not made up and the final scores revert back to the 18-hole first round. That move led to the Sacred Heart Knights wrapping up their 7th consecutive 2A State Boys Golf Championship. The Knights had a score of 318 on Monday, one stroke of Hoxie in second with 319. Sacred Heart won championships from 2015-19 and have won two more in a row after the 2020 spring sports season was cancelled due to COVID.

Ashton Dowell of Hoxie was the individual state champion in 2A, shooting a 74. Two golfers finished in the top ten for the Knights. Luke Newell and Walker Tuttle each finished two strokes off the lead at 76 to finish in a tie for third.

In Class 1A at Hesston, Central Christian won the team championship and Freshman Rylan Kooiman of Central Christian was the individual state champion with a 76 on Monday. From the area, Osborne's Grady Wolters finished in 7th with an 84.

In 3A State Golf at Salina, Hesston won the team title with a 319, two strokes ahead of Santa Fe Trail at 321. Harrison Middleton of Cheney shot a 68 to win the individual title.

Bishop Miege won the 4A State Championship and Drayton Cleaver of Chanute won the individual gold with a 74 on Monday in Newton.

Full results and info for State Golf can be found here: KSHSAA State Golf Info/Results