Area athletes will be competing in the KSHSAA State Track & Field Championships this Friday and Saturday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita. 4A, 5A and 6A schools will compete in the morning and afternoon session on Friday, while the 1A, 2A and 3A schools will be in the afternoon and evening session. The morning session starts with 3200m finals at 7:45 a.m. and field events at 8:00 with track prelims beginning at 9:00 a.m. The afternoon session begins with field events at 1:15 p.m., track prelims at 2:10 and 3200m finals are scheduled for approximately 7:00 Friday night. Saturday will begin with field events at 8:00 a.m. and track events starting at 8:30 a.m. with the 100m dash prelims. A full look at the schedule and other State Track & Field info is below.

KSHSAA State Track & Field Info

KD Country 94 Area Qualifiers (Live updates)

State Event Time Schedule