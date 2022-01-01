Sylvan-Lucas Senior Zach Rose has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Rose finished off his high school sports career on Monday by winning the State Championship at the KSHSAA Sand Greens State Meet in Downs. Rose was the only player to shoot under par on the day, putting up a score of 65, which was 5-under. He won the individual gold by seven strokes over the closest competitor. Rose competed in seven events this season, finishing in the top ten in all of them and in the top five in six of the seven. He is now a two-time top ten State finisher, finishing 7th in 2021 at Tipton and capping things off with the title in Downs on Monday.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.