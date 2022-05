The Kansas Volleyball Association will host their All-Star Match on Saturday, June 4 at Lee Arena on the campus of Washburn University. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. Smith Center will be well represented in the event as Tallon Rentschler will play for the Blue Team and Ashlyn Long was selected for the Red Team. Also, Lady Red coach Nick Linn will be a coach on the Blue Team. Full information including team rosters can be found at the link below.

2022 KVA All-Star Match