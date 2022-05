The 8th Annual State Line All-Star Basketball Games between the Northern Plains League in Kansas and Twin Valley Conference in Nebraska are scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at Red Cloud Jr/Sr High School. Tipoff for the girls game will be at 3:00 p.m. with the boys game to follow. Player introductions will begin 15 minutes prior to tipoff for each game. Admission price is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Rosters for the NPL can be found below.

2022 NPL State Line Basketball All-Stars