Lakeside High School graduate Jace Schoen has signed his letter of intent to play football at Dodge City Community College in the fall of 2022. Schoen was one of the top 8-man football players in Kansas statistically this past season. As a 1st team all-state selection in 8-Man DII by multiple outlets, Schoen caught 47 passes for a career high 1,088 yards and 15 TD as a senior with the Knights. He had 400 or more receiving yards every year of his career, finishing with 149 catches for 3,113 yards and 44 TD receiving. On defense this past season, he had 77 tackles with eight tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. He finished his career with 266 total tackles, 19 TFL and 11 INT. Schoen was a 1st team all-league and all-district selection at TE this past season as well. (Photo courtesy of Lakeside twitter page.)