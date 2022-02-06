The members of the Southeast of Saline Boys Track & Field team have been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athletes of the Week.

Southeast of Saline rolled to their second straight 3A Boys Championship at this past weekend's KSHSAA State Track & Field Championships in Wichita. The Trojans scored 94 points total, winning the team title by 44 points over second place Burlington with 50. Dylan Sprecker and Chase Poague led the onslaught, combining to score 50 points of their own. Sprecker won individual state championships in the 800m, 1600m and 3200m runs. He set a new 3A State meet record in the 1600m with a time of 4:14.88. He ran the only sub-2:00 800m with a time of 1:58.37 and finished with a time of 9:39.81 in the 3200m. He won the 800m and 1600m championships for the second straight year. Poague also won the 110m hurdles and the 300m hurdles for the second straight season, running the 110m in 14.71 and the 300m in 40.83. Poague also finished 3rd place in the 100m dash for the Trojans. Others State medalists for Southeast of Saline were: Michael Murray (100m dash, 2nd; 200m dash, 3rd), Nakari Morrical-Palmer (400m dash, 2nd; 200m dash 7th), Levi Allen (1600m run, 6th; 3200m run, 6th) and the 4x400m relay team (2nd).

