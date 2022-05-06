The Kansas Volleyball Association held their annual All-Star Match at Washburn's Lee Arena in Topeka. Smith Center's Ashlyn Long played on the Red squad and Tallon Rentschler played on the Blue team, while their coach Nick Linn was a coach for the Blue as well. Long and the Red squad picked up the win in the match. Smith Center also picked up their KVA Awards. Linn was named the 2A Coach of the Year and Rentschler the 2A Player of the Year in the fall. The Lady Red were also given the KVA Team Academic Award and named the 2A Program of the Year. (Pictured L to R: Ashlyn Long, Coach Nick Linn, Tallon Rentschler, Lady Red Assistant Coach Denyse Kattenberg; Photo courtesy of Smith Center Lady Red Twitter page.)