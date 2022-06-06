The 8th Annual State Line All-Star Basketball Games were held on Saturday at Red Cloud (NE). The Twin Valley Conference earned a sweep over the Northern Plains League in the games. In the girls game, the TVC won 47-40 despite a strong comeback attempt by the NPL. Ava Stull of Osborne led the NPL with 16 points, while Paige Hollerich of St. John's/Tipton added 10. In the boys game, the TVC used a 20-7 third quarter on their way to a 64-51 win. Kylan Cunningham of Lakeside scored 14 points and Jaret Eitzmann from St. John's/Tipton added 10. Full box scores can be found below.

State Line All-Star Game Box Scores