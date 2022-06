The 8th Annual TVC/NPL State Line All-Star Volleyball Match is set for Friday night, June 10 at Red Cloud Jr/Sr High School. Nine athletes from the Northern Plains League will face the Twin Valley Conference as the match is set to start at 6:00 with pregame introductions at 5:45. Admission to the event is $5 for adults and $3 for students. The full list of NPL All-Stars can be found at the link below.

NPL State Line Volleyball All-Stars