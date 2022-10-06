Osborne graduate Ava Stull has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Stull played in the NPL/TVC State Line All-Star Basketball Game this past Saturday at Red Cloud High School. Despite a tough 47-40 loss, she helped lead the NPL All-Stars back in the second half from a double digit deficit. Stull led the NPL with 16 points in the game. Stull averaged 7.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 2.5 blocked shots per contest, which put her among the top ranks in the state. Stull was also picked to play in the Cloud County Community College All-Star Basketball game and the Colby Community College All-Star Volleyball match. In volleyball, she had 233 kills and 23 blocks during her senior campaign. She will finish out her high school career in the State Line All-Star Volleyball match on Friday night in Red Cloud.

