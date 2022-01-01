Osborne graduate Mason Schurr and Concordia graduate Toby Wahlmeier have each signed letters of intent to compete in college track and field. Both sprinters, Schurr is headed to Cloud County Community College, while Wahlmeier will run at Fort Hays State University.

Schurr capped an outstanding track and field career with the Bulldogs by bringing home four medals at the KSHSAA State Track & Field Championships in late May. He was the 1A state champ in the 400m Dash and helped Osborne to the state title in the 1A 4x100m Relay. He also finished 2nd place in both the 100m and 200m Dash in 1A. (Graphic from Cloud County Track & Field Twitter page)

Wahlmeier brought home two medals from the State Track & Field meet his senior season. He finished 3rd in the 4A Boys 200m Dash and took home 5th in the 4A Boys 100m Dash. He was also a member of the state-qualifying 4x100m and 4x400m Relay teams from Concordia. (Graphic from FHSU Track & Field Instagram page)