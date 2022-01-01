Smith Center graduate Tallon Rentschler has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Rentschler will finish up her high school athletic career this Saturday at the KBCA All-Star Game in Salina. Her final month of high school sports started with the Kansas Volleyball Association All-Star Match in Topeka. Rentschler played for the Blue Team in the match and while there was honored as the KVA 2A Player of the Year. In the fall, Rentschler helped lead the Smith Center Volleyball team to a 43-2 finish and the 2A State Title. She led the Lady Red with 476 kills, 152 blocks, 137 digs and a .434 hitting percentage. She finished her career with 1,495 kills and was a KVA All-State 1st Team pick in each of the last two seasons. On the basketball court, Rentschler helped lead the Lady Red to a third place finish in the 2A State Tournament. She averaged 14.5 ppg and 5.9 rpg, while shooting 59% from the floor this past season. Rentschler will play for the Blue Team in the KBCA All-Star Game on Saturday in Salina. The girls game tips off at 5:00 at Mabee Arena.

