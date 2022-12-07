Meili Ost of Mankato has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Ost competed July 9th at a USATF Junior Olympics regional track meet at Fort Osage High School in Blue Springs, MO. This meet included teams from Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, & Oklahoma. Meili, a member of the Kansas Flyers track team, competed in the 800-meter run and the 4x800-meter relay in the girls 13-14 year age group. Meili placed 1st in the 800-meter run with a personal best time of 2:33.07. Meili's relay team also scored a 1st place finish. These results qualified Meili to compete in the USATF Junior Olympic National meet in Sacramento, CA the week of July 25-30. Meili will be a 7th grader at Rock Hills Middle school and is the daughter of Kevin & Nikki Ost of Mankato.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.