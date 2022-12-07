NCKS News
Meili Ost of Mankato has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Ost competed July 9th at a USATF Junior Olympics regional track meet at Fort Osage High School in Blue Springs, MO.  This meet included teams from Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, & Oklahoma.  Meili, a member of the Kansas Flyers track team, competed in the 800-meter run and the 4x800-meter relay in the girls 13-14 year age group.  Meili placed 1st in the 800-meter run with a personal best time of 2:33.07.  Meili's relay team also scored a 1st place finish.  These results qualified Meili to compete in the USATF Junior Olympic National meet in Sacramento, CA the week of July 25-30.  Meili will be a 7th grader at Rock Hills Middle school and is the daughter of Kevin & Nikki Ost of Mankato. 

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.

 
 
 