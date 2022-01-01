Beloit High School graduate Haleigh Pearson recently signed her letter of intent to play softball at Newman University in Wichita. Pearson was a mainstay in the lineup for the Beloit Lady Trojans softball team over the past two seasons. Along with her teammates, she helped lead Beloit to a 34-9 record over the past two seasons, which included an 18-2 mark in the NCAA. As a senior in 2022, she was a 1st Team All-NCAA selection. Pearson plans to major in Elementary Education at Newman.

(Photo courtesy of The Beloit Call; Pictured: Front (L to R): Karen Pearson, Haleigh Pearson, Spencer Pearson; Back (L to R): Coach Tyler Odle, teammate Chloe Odle)