Many area athletes will be competing in the USATF National Junior Olympics this week in Sacramento, CA. Runners from Mankato and Osborne will be competing for the Kansas Flyers Track Team in the event July 25-31.

Ryah Bertuccelli, Addison Poore and Mya Schweitzer of Osborne are competing in the 15-16 year old Girls division, while Zane Poore of Osborne is in the 11-12 year old Boys division. Meili Ost of Mankato is running in the 13-14 year-old Girls division. Bertuccelli, Poore and Ost are running in the 4x800m Relay on Tuesday. Poore also will run in the 800m on Wednesday, as will her younger brother Zane. Bertuccelli and Schweitzer each qualified for the 1500m and 3000m runs which will be on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. Ost is part of the 4x800m Relay on Tuesday on the girls side and will also run in the 800m on Wednesday. Live results for the event can be found at the link below.

2022 USATF National Junior Olympics